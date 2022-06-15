ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A motorist found a toddler wandering alone on a Ridgway road, and now the mother is facing child endangerment charges, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. June 14 by a motorist who stopped to help a child that was on Long Level Road in Ridgway. Jessica Smith, 32, claimed she was with her mother on the second floor of the home when her two-year-old managed to get out of the house and made their way onto the roadway. She said she turned her back for just a minute and the child was gone.

While investigating, police said they spoke with Smith’s mother and were told she was asleep and Smith was in the trailer next door at the time. She said she “would not lie to the police,” they noted in the criminal complaint.

Smith is now facing child endangerment charges and has been placed in Elk County Prison on $10,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.