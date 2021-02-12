Mother charged after smoking meth in front of autistic child

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she smoked methamphetamine with her teenage boyfriend in the presence of her autistic child.

Police were dispatched to a 4 Blair Square apartment after receiving a report that 24-year-old Meridith McManis was using methamphetamine with her child in the room. An officer was granted entry to the apartment by the property manager after no one answered the door.

Once inside, the officer reportedly located McManis and a teenage male passed out on a bed in a second-floor bedroom. The child was also located inside the room.

After waking both McManis and the teen, police located a glass pipe with a small amount of meth across the bed. The teenager reportedly informed the officer that he was in a relationship with McManis and they had both smoked the meth.

It was also found that McManis’s child, diagnosed with autism, was neglected during the incident and had a soiled diaper.

McManis is now facing felony and misdemeanor charges including endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors and possession of a controlled substance. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 23.