Mother charged after 1-year-old overdosed on fentanyl, flown to Pittsburgh

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother from Huntingdon County is facing charges after her 1-year-old was flown to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital where they were found positive for multiple drugs.

Police were called to a home in Mapleton Borough on Aug. 12. After arriving the mother, Bethany Witters, reportedly told troopers that the child drank apple cider vinegar and became unresponsive. The child was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital for an overdose before being flown to the Children’s Hospital.

The child was shown to have fentanyl and xylazine in their system.

Witters is being charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault. She was placed in Huntingdon County Prison, unable to post $500,000 bail.