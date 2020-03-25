Mother and daughter bringing wedding venue, event space to Elk County

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Now might not be the time for big gatherings, but Melissa Gornati and her mother Marie Eul have big plans for an old warehouse in downtown St. Marys.

They’re turning it into Maker’s Warehouse, an industrial-style wedding venue and event space.

“There’s kind of a lack of some unique wedding venues and event centers in the area,” Gornati said.

“I wanted to have a place where the City of St. Marys could meet and get together and do stuff for the community,” Eul said.

They started fixing the floor, restoring brick, and bringing back some of the original features.

The plans are to have a hall on the first and second floor. Maker’s Warehouse will also have bar space, a kitchen, a caterer’s kitchen, and bride and groom suites.

The entire space can be rented out, or each floor individually, and will have options to make the space affordable.

“We want this to be your happy day, we want this to be your good times, that’s why we’re calling it the Maker’s Warehouse, maker of great memories,” Eul said.”

The mother and daughter pair say they have hit a standstill in constructing the space due to coronavirus restrictions on which businesses can operate.

“Because of the shut down, we’re waiting on plans to get approved, and they can’t get in here until the shut down ends,” Gornati said.

So Gornati and Eul are trying not to let the business shutdown get them down.

“We’ll just have to play it by ear, see how it goes,” Eul said.

The goal is to have the first floor of Maker’s Warehouse ready to be reserved by sometime in August.

The second floor is expected to be completed by late fall.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.