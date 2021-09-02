Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them.

WANTED:

Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges.

Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering.

Thomas R. Rankin, 47 – Burglary and related charges.

Jacob William Simmons, 35 – Theft of a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.

Jennifer Lynn Wills, 43 – Aggravated assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.