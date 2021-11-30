Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them.

WANTED:

  • Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges.
  • Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering.
  • Thomas R. Rankin, 47 – Burglary and related charges.
  • Frank Allen Yannitelli, 39 – Theft and receiving stolen property.
  • Herbert W. Housel, 63 – Escape from community corrections center

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call PSP Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

