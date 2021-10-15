Most Wanted: Somerset County Sheriff Office looking for three individuals on various charges

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office released their most recent “Most Wanted” and is asking the public’s assistance for help finding them. Image is via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office released their most recent “Most Wanted” and is asking the public’s assistance for help finding them.

WANTED

  • Colby Wise, 30, Somerset Area- Wanted for DUI.
  • Aubrey Popernack, 39, Boswell Area- Wanted for drug charges.
  • Robert Rigo, 58, Stoystown Area- Wanted for reckless burning or exploding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office warrant tip line at (814)-445-1413.

