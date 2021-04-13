Troopers release five most wanted in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers in Cambria County have released information for their five most wanted people for April 13.

Trisha Lorraine Mitchell is 28 years old and wanted for endangering the welfare of children and disorderly conduct. She is 5’5″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Tucker Jordan Weems, 26, is wanted on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. He is 6’2″ and 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Samuel Earl Hankins is wanted for escape from the Johnstown Community Corrections Center. He is 28 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’4″ and 240 pounds.

Joel Riley McClellan is wanted for receiving stolen property. He is 21 years old, 5’8″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Anthony Stewart Donaldson is wanted for possession of a controlled substance. The 37-year-old Donaldson is 5’11” and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on these wanted people should contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.