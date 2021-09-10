Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Centre County again

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another mosquito in Patton Township has tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and officials encourage residents to take action.

The sample was collected from the mosquito Aug. 31, and the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program is implementing additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control this week. Previously, a sample tested positive Aug. 17

Officials are recommending residents take preemptive measures by inspecting their yards, taking a few minutes to clean up, reducing yard clutter, and dumping out any sources of stagnant water. Additionally, residents can purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products.

A community-wide cleanup will help reduce most mosquito concerns, and the Centre County Board of Commissioners encourages residents to reach out to their local municipality to promote efforts.

The most common mosquito species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans, which can be something as small as a flower vase to something as large as a swimming pool. Additional containers, such as tires, buckets, child toys and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because they can hide their larvae from predators.

One bucket or tie in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year, officials said. Mosquitoes are active from May through October and complete their life cycle within five to seven days.

As a last resort, officials said residents can purchase insecticides to spray in their yards, but be sure to follow the label instructions.

For more information on the West Nile Virus, head to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s website.

Residents may report mosquito concerns on that website or by contacting the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at 814-355-6791.