CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Mosquito Disease Control (MDC) Program announced they will be performing a mosquito control spraying on Friday, June 3.

The mosquito control spraying is planned for Patton Township late Friday evening. The spraying will be a truck-mounted, ultra-low volume of mosquito control.

So far this year, a high population of adult mosquitoes affecting residents has been reported and confirmed in the Patton Township area.

The MDC will be using Aquaduet, applied at a rate of 0.66 oz/acre. The spraying is expected to quickly knock down and effective control of adult mosquito population.

If weather conditions do not corporate, the spraying will be postponed until early next week.