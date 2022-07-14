CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley EMS is in need of an expansion and they have their eyes set on the former Philipsburg Area Hospital grounds.

The EMS manager says they service about 23 municipalities and respond to over 3,000 calls each year. They’re reportedly already on track to exceed that number in 2022.

It’s an estimated $2 million project which they are looking to fund through a series of federal grants and fundraising.

“Funding is tough. It’s tough to come by, so, community support is very, very important,” Moshannon Valley EMS Manager Wes Cartwright said.

If all grant funding is approved, Moshannon Valley EMS hopes to start construction in Summer 2023.