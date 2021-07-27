Moshannon State Park beach reopens after month-long closure

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon State Park has officially reopened for swimming after closing due to elevated bacteria levels at the end of June.

The park is open from dawn to dusk with day-use areas closing at dusk. The beach at Moshannon State Park is swim at your own risk. Beach areas are open from 8 a.m. to sunset and will remain that way until September.

More information on park activities, services and seasonal updates can be found on the Moshannon State Park website or Facebook page.