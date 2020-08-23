Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park hosts annual summer festival “Food Truckin at the Cove”

MARTINSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of residents were “Food Truckin at the Cove” on Saturday.

Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park held its 4th annual summer festival Saturday afternoon.

It included live music, an antique car show, vendors and of course delicious food.

Some say this event seems to be a hit with the community and gets bigger every year.

“It’s really fun to come out and have something to do and its free so that helps,” says Sanne, a frequent guest of the festival.

“It’s better than sitting at home. even before the pandemic we would come just for something to do, something to enjoy, something different,” said Daniel Guyer, who is also a frequent guest of the festival.

Both say the lively atmosphere is what keeps them coming back with their kids every year.