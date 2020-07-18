Morrison’s Cove closes for weekend after visitor tests positive for COVID-19

MARTINSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area park has closed for the weekend after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at Morrison’s Cove Memorial Park in Martinsburg say the virus was confirmed in someone who used their pool this week.

They’ve decided to close the entire park which includes bowling and skating facilities, for deep cleaning.

Since announcing this yesterday, Morrison Cove officials today say the person visited their facility at some point Monday through Thursday this past week and are currently asymptomatic.

They said they closed the park in “abundance of caution.”

The park is scheduled to reopen on Monday morning at 11 am.