Morning fire destroys home, damages church in Clearfield County

BURNSIDE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a fire in Clearfield County Monday morning that left one person injured, a home destoryed, and the church next door with damages.

Crews responded just before 9:30 a.m. to 105 Pine Street in Burnside Borough where flames were reportedly coming out of the side of the home.

Burnside Fire Department reports that one woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the Burnsdale FD Chief says the home is destroyed.

Burnside United Methodist, which sits next door to the home, has minor damages caused by the fire.

*Video was sent to WTAJ from a viewer in the area*