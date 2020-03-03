Morgan Tries Her Hand at Throwing Pottery

Our Morgan Koziar checked out a local art studio in Bedford County called Pigeon Hill Studios. Owner Mari-Pat Beene has lived in Bedford for 15 year, but she says she’s always been creating. Mari-Pat walked Morgan through some basics of oil painting, and they even came up with a way to terrorize K.C. Kantz. They created a painting of K.C. as Fabio with long flowing hair.

Pigeon Hill Studio also specializes in custom frame work. Morgan learned about different frames, how they’re assembled, and ready for the image, matting and glass.

Clay is another medium that is offered at Pigeon Hill Studio. Clay can be shaped and molded into any type of creation or figure. It requires a long dry time, and is baked in a kiln at very high temperatures.

Lastly Morgan tried her hand at throwing pottery. She quickly realized it was a lot harder than it looks. There were several tools that can be utilized to shape and mold the clay the way you desire.

You can check out the variety of classes and workshops at pigeonhillstudios.com or by calling (814) 494-0696.