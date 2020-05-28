More Wine & Spirits stores to open, including Huntingdon County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board today announced that 60 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will resume limited in-store public access beginning Friday, May 29, abiding by guidance for businesses issued by the Wolf Administration detailing social distancing requirements and other best practices in the interest of public health and safety.

Effective Friday, a total of 349 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 56 counties will allow limited in-store public access.

Of the 349 stores offering limited in-store public access as of Friday, 41 are in our 10-county Central Pennsylvania region: two in Bedford County, five in Blair County, 10 in Cambria County, one in Cameron County, six in Centre County, five in Clearfield County, two in Elk County, two in Huntingdon County, four in Jefferson County, and four in Somerset County.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglas was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves, and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

The stores offering limited in-store public access – as well as stores offering curbside pickup only – and their hours are identified on the store locator page of FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com .

Stores reopening to limited public access will continue offering curbside pickup to the best of their ability, as they operate with limited staff. Statewide curbside pickup sales from April 20 through May 28 total nearly 950,000 orders for $65.3 million, including sales tax, according to preliminary, unaudited figures.