More than $8k in funding awarded to Cambria County historical groups

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) announced Wednesday that local historical groups in Cambria County will receive more than $8k in funding.

The grants were awarded by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The Cambria County Historical Society will receive $4k in funding while Pennsylvania Community Highlands Community College will receive $4,854 in funding.

“This funding is important to helping the Cambria County Historical Society keep their doors open, and I understand and appreciate the critical role they have in preserving our region’s history and heritage,” Burns said. “At a time when nonprofits are struggling, I know that every dollar counts.”

Penn Highlands community college will use the funding to improve the preservation and also make it easier to access significant historical records that are maintained by local governments, historical societies and also academic institutions.

The PHMC’s Cultural and Historic Support program’s goal is to build up Pennsylvania’s museums and historical societies by providing general operating support to those official institutions that are not supported by other state agency programs.