More than $8.5k scammed from Huntingdon County man for home renovation

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was scammed for more than $8.5k after state police say he paid a handyman to do work on his house in Shirley Township but never finished it.

According to a press release, on Dec. 2 the handyman cleaned all of his tools, left the house and would not return the victim’s calls. In total, the victim was scammed out of $8,925.

The incident is under current investigation by state police.

Work was supposed to be done on the house to make it more accessible, troopers say.