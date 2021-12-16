More than $70 million in funding heading to PA airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announce Thursday, Dec. 16 that more than $70 million in funding will be distributed to 62 airports in Pennsylvania.

One part of the recently signed infrastructure bill was funding for the Airport Infrastructure Grants.

The following airports in our area will be receiving the Airport Infrastructure Grant in the fiscal 2022 year

Altoona-Blair County – $295,000

Bedford – $159,000

Clearfield-Lawrence – $159,000

DuBois Regional – $159,000

Ebensburg – $110,000

John Murtha Johnstown – $295,000

Punxsutawney Municipal – $110,000

Somerset County – $159,000

St Marys Municipal – $159,000

University Park – $1,911,871

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” said Senator Casey. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania. I’m proud to say this is just the beginning of infrastructure funding coming to Pennsylvania—over the next few years, we can expect billions of dollars more that will strengthen our communities and our economy.”

A full list of Pennslyvania airports that are receiving funding will be available later on Thursday. There is also more funding expected for PA airports in years to come.