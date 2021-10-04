More than $4,000 in items stolen from Cambria County storage units, police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg are investigating after multiple storage units were broken into and more than $4,000 worth of items were stolen.

The theft reportedly happened Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30, when an unknown suspect(s) broke into the units on Beaver Run Road/PA 869 in Croyle Township, Cambria County.

The following items were listed as stolen:

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

