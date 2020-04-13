Many left without power in Central Pennsylvania, FirstEnergy reports

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lots of people and communities are currently without power or having issues in the Central Pennsylvania region, according to FirstEnergy’s outage map.

According to FirstEnergy, most issues and outages look to be resolved by as early as 10:30 a.m. and some as late as 4 p.m.

You can also use their outage map to submit an outage if you’d like, or to look closer at the outages in your area by clicking here.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the original numbers were people that FirstEnergy services in our Central Pennsylvania Area, not the total number of people without power.