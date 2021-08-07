More than $3,000 in tools stolen from vehicle in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa.– Over $3,000 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle during the month of July at Colonel Drake Highway Cambria County.
The theft occurred sometime between July 14 and July 16. Tools that were stolen from the vehicle include a chainsaw, solar panels, jumper cables and more according to police.
The total monetary amount of the tools stolen is $3,220. Here is a list of items that were stolen from the vehicle:
- Greenlee hydraulic chainsaw- $1,250
- 2 Hoists- $1,000
- Hydraulic impact gun- $1,200
- 100 feet red rope- $100
- Heavy duty jumper cables- $100
- 2 Solar panel- $100
- 5 ratchet binders- $100
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.
