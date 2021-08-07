More than $3,000 in tools stolen from vehicle in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa.– Over $3,000 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle during the month of July at Colonel Drake Highway Cambria County.

The theft occurred sometime between July 14 and July 16. Tools that were stolen from the vehicle include a chainsaw, solar panels, jumper cables and more according to police.

The total monetary amount of the tools stolen is $3,220. Here is a list of items that were stolen from the vehicle:

Greenlee hydraulic chainsaw- $1,250

2 Hoists- $1,000

Hydraulic impact gun- $1,200

100 feet red rope- $100

Heavy duty jumper cables- $100

2 Solar panel- $100

5 ratchet binders- $100

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.