More than 30 arrested in Altoona drug bust, news conference to follow

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office reported that more than 30 people were arrested Thursday morning in what they called “Operation Ice Breaker.”

Altoona police have been bringing the suspects to Central Court all morning where they are being charged.

The AG’s Office says more than two dozen people were involved in a large meth network here in Altoona.

Details are limited at this time.

WTAJ will be live streaming the official news conference held by the Attorney General, Blair County DA, and the Altoona Police starting at 2:30 p.m. on WTAJ Plus.