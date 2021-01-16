More than 12 crews battled late night blaze at Cambria County home

FALLENTIMBER, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 12 fire companies from three area counties responded to a house fire that caused substantial damage to a Cambria County home.

Initially, Reade Volunteer Fire Company along with Ashville, Glendale and Cresson Volunteer Fire Companies were dispatched to a fire in a two car garage home on Pine Street in Fallentimber, Cambria County just after 10:30 pm Friday night.

Crews say upon arrival, the fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire. Fire companies from Cambria, Clearfield and Blair Counties assisted Reade Volunteer Fire Company in battling this blaze, which took over three hours to control, fire officials added.

Fire officials say the home owners and pets were able to evacuate the home and no firefighters were injured, but the garage was deemed a total loss, and there was extensive damage to the home and car parked in the driveway.

Deputy Chief Wilson, who was on the scene of the fire, ruled the cause of the fire as accidental due to electrical lines breaking and falling on the roof of the detached garage.