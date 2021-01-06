More than $10K in jewelry stolen from Bedford County home, police investigate

SNAKE SPRING TWP. BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after more than $10,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Bedford County home in mid-December 2020.

Troopers report that an unknown actor(s) broke into the rear basement door of a home on Mill Ridge Road in Snake Spring Township on Dec. 14. The burglary reportedly happened between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the suspect(s) stole approximiately $10,800 worth of the homeowner’s jewelry.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.