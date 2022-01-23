More than $1.4k worth of items stolen from home, state police say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after more than $1.4k worth of items were stolen from a house in Bedford County.

The burglary happened on Dec. 31 just before 3 p.m. at a home off the 8000 block of William Penn Road. Four items were stolen from the house, according to state police:

  • Torch Set- valued at $600.
  • Model cars- valued at $500.
  • Engine blower- valued at $300.
  • Aluminum rims- valued at $25.

The items stolen from the home total $1,425. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bedford at (814)-623-6133.

