PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Department of Health just expanded their list of people who qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of yesterday if you are pregnant– or if you have certain heart conditions– you’re obese, have type two diabetes– or battling cancer– you are now eligible to get doses of the coronavirus vaccines. Pennsylvania has also added a quiz to its website– to help folks see if they qualify and to find where they can get shots. “Then you will schedule an appointment directly with that provider we have contact information for all of our vaccine providers on the interactive map,” says Deputy Secretary, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.
the Department of Health is still asking the commonwealth to have patience.
More Pennsylvanians now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine
