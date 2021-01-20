More Pennsylvanians now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Police have taken a Curwensville man into custody after responding to a possible armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Clearfield-Curwensville Highway Tuesday night.

Lawrence Township police arrived at the scene before 9 p.m. on Jan. 19 after being dispatched for the possible armed robbery. Through the investigation, they found 36-year-old Kevin T. Beniquez Sr. in the store and took him into custody.