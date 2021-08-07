More hot water: Clearfield County man accused of stealing more money to build pools

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield County man is in hot water again for another fraud after allegedly agreeing to build a pool, but never did after cashing a check for $4,451.

Jarrod Rees, 42, of Clearfield County, was given a check in April to build an above-ground pool through his company Whoolry Pools/Jarrods Stamped Concrete LLC. Rees cashed the check the next day and never built the pool much less provide materials for building one police say.

Rees was also contacted by the victim to return the money but he never did.

Rees did the same thing in May when a Jefferson County man gave Rees a check for $15,000 to build a pool. The check was cashed and Rees never ordered any materials for the pool to be built.

Rees has been charged with theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and fraud.