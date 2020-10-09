More funds needed to complete inclusive playground in Curwensville

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Irvin Park in the Curwensville Borough of Clearfield County has been undergoing a project to install more inclusive playground equipment for some time now.

The project, which is expected to allow handicap children to play on the playground as well, is expected to be finished in another year and a half.

Borough managers say that they have completed the first out of three phases, and in order to complete the second they need more funds. “Local businesses and residents have been very kind with their fundraisers and raising funds,” said Theresa Bracken, the Borough Secretary, “so we need that additional $6,000 dollars.”

The borough says the second phase of the project will include playground equipment for children with Autism.

In order to start a fundraiser for the project, call the borough at 814-236-1840 or donate by mailing money to 900 Susquehanna Avenue, Curwensville, PA 16833.