More counties in Central region go green phased, guidelines apply

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As of 12:01 on Friday, June 5, 2020, 16 more counties moved into the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan including four more in our Central PA region.

Starting Friday, June 5, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, and Somerset counties will be in the green phase, leaving just Huntingdon County in the yellow phase in our WTAJ 10-county viewing area.

In total, on June 5, there will be 34 counties in the green phase and 33 in the yellow phase.

While this green phase will facilitate a return to a “new normal,” it will be equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

The latest business guidance can be found here.

The Governor’s amended green phase order can be found here.

The Secretary of Health’s amended green phase order can be found here.