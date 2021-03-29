‘Moneyman’ returns, hiding two big prizes near Johnstown for Easter

Johnstown’s Moneyman is known for giving back to the community by allowing them to engage in fun activities and win prizes.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown’s famous “Moneyman” that gave away a $10,000 cash prize in last year’s scavenger hunt is hiding two golden eggs this weekend.

Whoever finds the golden eggs at the Easter event will win either diamond earrings valued at $1,725 or an iPhone 12 Pro, he said.

It’s free to join and will take place at Luray Avenue Park in Richland Saturday, April 3, beginning at 8 p.m. All participants will receive glowsticks prior to their search.

For more information regarding the event, head to Moneyman’s Facebook or add him on Snapchat @moneymanmf.

The diamond earrings is sponsored by Precious Metals & Diamond Company. The iPhone 12 Pro is sponsored by Photographs with Riss, Thirteen 30 and REX Designs.