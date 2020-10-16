Money, tools stolen from Centre County home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Rockview are investigating a home burglary in Philipsburg Borough.

The incident occurred at a residence on Rusty Lane where witnesses reported seeing an older man loading tools into a truck before leaving the scene. A spade shovel, blue caulking gun, and yellow garden shears were later reported stolen.

It was also discovered that the suspect allegedly entered the home and stole $140 in cash along with a bank debit card from the victim’s purse.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.