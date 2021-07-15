Money stolen at Cambria County Quality Inn, police investigating

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a theft that occurred at the Quality Inn Hotel at the end of June.

On June 28, state police at Ebensburg said the suspect poured a complimentary cup of coffee and took a seat in the lounge area before leaving the hotel around 2:50 a.m. Five minutes later, he called the hotel to tell the desk clerk that he was in room 327, and the toilet was overflowing.

The clerk checked the room only to discover it was empty, and when they got back to the desk, the suspect was taking money out of the register.

After the employee yelled at the suspect, he jumped over the counter and ran out of the hotel with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 6’1″ tall, 150-160 pounds in his mid-20s with curly brown hair. He was reportedly wearing a blue jacket and blue shorts with an N95 style facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Borlie of Ebensburg state police at 814-471-6500.

Anonymous tips can be sent via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to their website.