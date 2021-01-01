Parents welcome first babies of 2021

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Many brought in the New Years with fireworks and sauerkraut for good luck. While others started their New Years in the delivery room.

At 12:01 a.m. Brittanie and Eric Day welcomed a beautiful healthy baby girl into the world named Brooklyn.

“It was a great, great way to bring in the New Year,” said Day.

Brooklyn was UPMC Altoona Hospitals first baby of 2021.

According to her parents, they weren’t expecting Brooklyn on New Years.

Day’s original due date was December 28.

Also joining Brooklyn passed her due date, was Charlotte Joan Kibe.

Arriving 3 days late, Charlotte was born to parents Lauren and Ethan Kibe at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital at 2 a.m.

According to first time mom Lauren, she doesn’t blame Charlotte for it.

“She probably heard that 2020 wasn’t the best.”