Moms share what it’s like being pregnant during pandemic

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – With strict restrictions in place at hospitals due to the coronavirus, soon to be and new moms are feeling the effects of this unprecedented time.

“I had origianlly wanted my mom there with me and my husband, and my sister also,” said Leah Bryant.

But due to Covid-19 her support system quickly dwindled down to just her husband.

On March 23 Bryant gave birth to a baby boy named Kiyon.

While perfectly healthy now, Kiyon at first had to stay a week at the hospital due to complications.

Bryant was the only one allowed to visit, not even her husband could be at his son’s or his wife’s side.

“It was really scary, it makes you feel like you’re all alone and it’s like a big moment in your life and not having your main support system is really rough,” said Bryant.

This feeling, first time mom Vivian Long knows all too well.

“We were able to go to our ultrasound and I was able to experience that special moment with my husband but now with regulations changing in doctor’s visit, I actually went to a doctors visit last week and my doctor told me that now they’re not allowing anybody in for the ultrasound… I can’t imagine any mom go through that and having to go through that alone.”

Long too had hoped that her mother could be by her side when she gives birth. But as of right now, it looks like she won’t be able to.

“This being her first first grandchild we won’t be able to experience that moment that we always dreamed of,” said Long.

Both moms admit that it’s a scary time to have a baby, but they encourage other moms to stay positive and to focus on being grateful for the blessing that is to come.

