‘Mommy hurt me:’ Cambria County mother accused of abusing 3 year old

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Beaverdale mother is behind bars after evidence suggests she hit her 3-year-old son in the head after he was electrocuted by an outlet, police report.

Courtney M. Chuckalovcak, 24, told Summerhill Township police that her son had stuck a key in an electric outlet and was thrown, causing him to hit his head on a dresser July 19, according to the criminal complaint.

Chuckalovcak said she picked him up and set him on the bed and called her father because her son “wasn’t acting right.”

After Chuckalovcak’s dad arrived at her house, which is located at the 1000 block of Greenhill Avenue, they drove the child to St. Michael Church and met Forest Hills EMS who transported her son to Windber hospital. Police questioned why she didn’t call 911, and she told them there was no service at her house.

Police gathered evidence from the room and noted the following:

There was a safety plug blocking the outlet, though Chuckalovcak said she put it on after the fact.

There were no markings on the outlet.

There was no damage to the dresser or the wall.

On Aug. 23, officials interviewed the child, asking him how he got hurt.

“Mommy hurt me, mommy banged me,” the boy said, according to the affidavit. The boy demonstrated to officials how he was hurt with his hands hitting the table and the arm of the chair he was sitting on.

The next day, police interviewed Chuckalovcak and told her what her son said to them.

Chuckalovcak began to cry, police said, and she told them everything was true up to the point she put her son on the bed.

She stated that after he was on the bed, she hit him with her right hand in the side of his head, noting she had a ring on her finger.

Chuckalovcak was arraigned Wednesday on charges including felony counts of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children as well as minor counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

She’s confined to Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $10,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 23.