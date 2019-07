HUNTINGDON, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mold in the Huntingdon County Courthouse is causing court cases to be relocated and rescheduled.

County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted mold growing on seat cushions and a table in courtroom one.

The room is now closed and consultants were called in to analyze the mold.

The Courthouse is waiting to hear from the consultant’s report before they take any actions.