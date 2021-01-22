Mokita Dialogues kick off with a conversation on ‘belonging’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jana Marie Foundation will begin its fifth year of the Mokita Dialogues on January 28. The foundation helps others speak out about what is often left unspoken.

Mokita means ‘a known truth that’s left unspoken.’ It’s similar to the notion of having an ‘elephant in the room.’

The discussions are centered around social concerns that may go unaddressed and affect ones mental health and well being.

The first topic will be ‘belonging’, what it means to belong, and how Centre County can foster a community of belonging.

“We’ve gotten to see a lot of new connections being formed and collaborations that are happening as well as people just wanting to take action, and getting involved with volunteer work at some of these facilities as well,” says Marisa Vicere, president and founder of the Jana Marie Foundation.

Due to the pandemic, discussions will be held virtually this year on the fourth Thursday of every month.