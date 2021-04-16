Martin Luther King Jr. mural defaced in State College, investigation launched

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department launched a hate crime investigation after someone defaced a mural of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Police said the incident was reported at 2:35 p.m. Friday at 131 South Fraser Street and they believe it happened during the overnight hours of April 16. The suspect(s) stenciled over the image of Dr. King with “PATRIOTFRONT.US” and insignia with a red substance.

“The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza and mural is a cherished memorial and a symbol for the State College community that Dr. King’s fight for social justice lives on in our community. State College Borough Manager Tom Fountaine said. “To deface that mural is an attack on the pillars of our community, including our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The State College Police Department is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible.

“I can assure the community that the SCPD is utilizing every tool available to identify

and hold accountable the persons who committed this hate crime,” Assistant Police Chief Matt Wilson said.

CONTACT INFO

Anyone with information should contact the State College Police Department.

PHONE: (814)-234-7150

EMAIL: police@statecollege.pa.us

ONLINE: Anonymous tip form