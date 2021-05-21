MLB: Local youth given opportunity to play at 2021 World Series

A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria Middle School and the Penn Highlands Community College Ebensburg Student Activity Club will host a free Major League Baseball (MLB) Home Run Derby competition this summer.

June 12 at 11 a.m., the derby will offer local youth the ability to showcase their hitting abilities with the opportunity of advancing to the derby finals, to be held during the World Series this fall.

The competition is open to boys and girls 14-years-old and younger, age is determined as of July 17, 2021.

Held at the Northern Cambria Middle School Field, players will be divided into two age groups, 12U and 14U, with the chance to advance through three levels of competition.

The Local Champions from both age divisions will advance to the Regional Level which will take place between July and September. Winners of the Regional Level will advance to the Finals.

Pre-registration is required before participating in the derby and must be done online before the May 24 deadline.

Participants should plan to bring a copy or picture of the player’s birth certificate to the event.

For questions regarding the competition, please contact Robert Sekerak, the Regional Center Director.