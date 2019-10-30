Mistrial after jury overhears conversation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ) — A drug case in Clearfield County has been ruled a mistrial, after members of the jury overheard a private and detailed conversation.

29 year old Vincent Panebiano, 30 year old Darrell Taylor, and 41 year old Marcus Waltmon, are facing several felony drug charges in Clearfield County.

According to a court official, members of the jury overheard a sidebar conversation about the case between the defense attorneys, a judge , and the Senior Deputy Attorney General.

The trial for this case is being rescheduled.