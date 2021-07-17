Missing woman suspected of burglary, damages home, steals sweater

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A burglary occurred in Somerset County on April 13 where there was reported damage to objects in a house along with a stolen sweater.

According to a report by police, Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset responded to a report on the 300 block of Jackson Drive for burglary with property damage and missing items. A window was damaged with a value of $200 along with a TV being damaged with a value of $400. The item stolen was a wool sweater.

Upon investigation, police discovered an abandoned vehicle had been found that lead to a missing person search. A woman was found in woods near the area of the burglary, there was also blood found at the scene of the missing woman.

The missing woman was believed to be under the influence of drugs and the lead suspect in the burglary. Officials are currently investigating the situation.

