ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ridgway are searching for a 60-year-old man who has gone missing from his home.

Blaine E. Trumball of Ridgway was reported missing on July 17 from Montmorenci Road and he has not been located.

A photo or description of Trumball has not been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blaine Trumball is asked to call PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.