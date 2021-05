Nathan Lauer has been missing since Saturday, according to state police.

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — 31-year-old, Nathan Lauer was last seen by his friends Saturday, May 22 when Lauer was swimming in the Allegheny River.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Lauer was discovered dead at approximately 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, in the Allegheny River— about 0.5 miles from where he was last seen.

The cause of death is still under investigation.