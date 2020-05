CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have confirmed that they’ve found the body of missing 42-year-old Kenneth Joseph McFarland.

McFarland was last seen around 3 p.m. on May 17, 2020 on Lick Run Road in Goshen Township.

Troopers report the body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.

The cause of death has not been determined and the investigation in ongoing.