Missing Bedford woman has been found

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials report that they have found 68-year-old Cathy Raley more than 48 hours after she was last seen near the Bedford High School.

Raley was last seen Monday morning around 7 a.m. near the Bedford High School.

Police reported on Monday that Raley suffers from dementia and were unsure of where she could be.

The search party consisting of police, firemen, and hundreds of volunteers was moved from the High School on Tuesday after a k-9 unit picked up her scent.

Personnel are currently with Raley after she was found along Broad Valley Road and Shed Road.