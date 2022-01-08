MISSING: Altoona police looking for woman last seen getting in an Uber

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Altoona are searching for a missing woman who was last seen getting in an Uber to go to the grocery store.

Rachel Weigner PHOTO -Altoona Police Department Facebook

According to an Altoona Police Department Facebook post, Rachel Weigner is described as being a white female standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 120-130 pounds with shoulder-length auburn colored hair. She also has tattoos on her legs and her right ring finger.

The last time Weigner was seen was Friday night at 9 p.m. when she got in an Uber to go to a grocery store.

Anyone with information regarding Weigner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona Police Department at (814)-949-2490 or by sending a private message to their Facebook.