ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man.

Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022.

Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2489 or by sending a private message to them on Facebook.