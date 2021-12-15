MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man last seen Dec. 13

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

John Walls was last seen by his mother at her house on Monday Dec. 13 and she has not heard from him since, according to a Facebook post from the Altoona Police Department.

Walls is described by police as being 5ft 9, 200 pounds, white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. The description of the clothes he may be wearing is currently unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Walls’ whereabouts is told to contact Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2490 or send a private message to their Facebook page.